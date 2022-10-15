Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.56 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $139.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.56 or 0.00060505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081797 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015564 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00026194 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007284 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.