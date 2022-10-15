Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

COST stock opened at $454.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

