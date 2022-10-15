Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $454.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

