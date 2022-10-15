Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.9 %

COST traded down $13.34 on Friday, reaching $454.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.