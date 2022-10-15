Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.34.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.