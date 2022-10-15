Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.45 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

