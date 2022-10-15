Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €33.56 ($34.24) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a fifty-two week high of €58.92 ($60.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.