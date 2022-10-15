Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 4,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,531. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.