Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 13.7%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) was down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 181,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,294,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $98,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

