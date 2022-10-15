Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $205.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.88. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.