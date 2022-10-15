Critical Comparison: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) versus OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 24.81 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.45 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.58 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.24

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

IDEX Biometrics ASA currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.67%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -120.69% -107.61% OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMNIQ beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

