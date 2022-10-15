Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $17.86 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $649.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.84 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

