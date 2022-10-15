Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,687 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

