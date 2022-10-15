Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.