Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.