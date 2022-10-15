Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

