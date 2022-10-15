Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 331.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.