Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NEM stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

