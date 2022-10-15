Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

