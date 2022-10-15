Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

