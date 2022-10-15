Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

