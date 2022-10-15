Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.48 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

