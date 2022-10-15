Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Crown by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Crown by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Crown by 0.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,456,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

