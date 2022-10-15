Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,218 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 4,234,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

