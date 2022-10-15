Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 14,541 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 10,340,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,098,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.