Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. 137,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,359. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

