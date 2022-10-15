Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.87 on Friday, reaching $427.10. 2,281,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,060. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.61 and a 200 day moving average of $531.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.