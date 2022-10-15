Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 8,735,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

