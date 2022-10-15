Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $15.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,294. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $645.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

