Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 278,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.