Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 5,515 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,282. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

