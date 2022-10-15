CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.00. CS Disco shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

CS Disco Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,018 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

