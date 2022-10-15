CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.