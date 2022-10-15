CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.4 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

