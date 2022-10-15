CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,482,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,566. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.