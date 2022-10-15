CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 519,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

