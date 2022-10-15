Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 105.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cummins Price Performance
CMI stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.25. 740,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,810. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
