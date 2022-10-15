Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 105.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

CMI stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.25. 740,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,810. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

