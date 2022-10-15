Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $219.25 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

