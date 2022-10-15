CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 9,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 324,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
CureVac Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
