CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 9,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 324,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in CureVac by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

