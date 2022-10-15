Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

