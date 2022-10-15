Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cutera from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of CUTR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 355,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

