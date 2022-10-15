CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.81.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

