Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Cyren Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,125. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cyren
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyren (CYRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.