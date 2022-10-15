Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,125. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at $426,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Featured Articles

