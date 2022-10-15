Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 8,749 shares traded.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 22.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 70.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.