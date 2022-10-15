Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 8,749 shares traded.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Articles
