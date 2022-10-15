Dai Market Capitalization Hits $6.48 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $245.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,485,557,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

