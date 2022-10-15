Dai Market Capitalization Hits $6.48 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $245.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,485,557,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.
