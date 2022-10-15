Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $31.06 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

