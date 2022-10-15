Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 163.2% in September

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $31.06 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (DSKIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.