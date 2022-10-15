Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Price Performance

DAKT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 201,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,320. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.