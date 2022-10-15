Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $275.00

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 277.94 ($3.36), with a volume of 8339465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.46).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DARK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
