Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

