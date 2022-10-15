Dawn Protocol Price Down 8.5% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $540,200.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.12 or 0.27482262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010734 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

